I would like to commend the students who have spoken up to protest book banning at our high school. Some have mentioned their experiences reading books such as "The Bluest Eye" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," sharing how those books were comforting to them in processing difficult experiences in their lives. Their words brought to mind an event in my own life, when I experienced trauma as a young child. But later, when I was 11 years old, a school librarian helped change my life. She introduced me to the book "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn."

That classic book, written in 1943, is one I feel certain our school board would ban. It contains passages about violence, adultery, loss of faith, sexual assault, and pedophilia. It taught me about the immigrant experience, poverty, alcoholism, and abuse. It also taught me about hope, resilience, perseverance, and the power of education and hard work. It taught me that in my own experiences, I was not alone, and it furthered my resolve to excel in my education. It may be hard to believe that one book could be that impactful, but that is the power of literature. This is why literature must be evaluated in its fullest context, and not simply based on one or two “sexually explicit” passages. That kind of censorship is not only lazy, it is dangerous and insulting to our students.

The school board should consider that in the removal of books and texts by authors from marginalized communities in particular, trauma is going to be central to many of their stories. They are sharing the truth of their experiences and that is often going to be difficult to read. Through these stories, however, we learn a great deal about compassion, empathy, justice, and shared humanity.

Those of us who advocate for the works of Toni Morrison, James Baldwin, Margaret Atwood, and others are not outliers. Morrison’s "The Bluest Eye" has been recommended by the National Council of Teachers of English, the Accelerated Reader Series for High School Students, and many others. Books by Morrison, both a Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winner, appear on many required reading lists for students, including Catholic high schools. Atwood, author of "The Handmaid’s Tale," has won numerous prizes, including two Booker Awards and the Arthur C. Clarke Award. Sherman Alexie won the National Book Award for "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian." David Guterson’s beautiful "Snow Falling on Cedars" won the PEN/Faulkner Award. Baldwin, a Guggenheim Fellow whose acclaimed works are widely studied, is recognized as one of the foremost American authors of the 20th century. And yet, our school board believes these authors are not suitable for our students.

Our board should focus on student achievement and school culture. We clearly have a lot of work to do. Many citizens in our community are ready and willing to step up, by volunteering, substitute teaching, and helping wherever we can. We ask the board to please do its job as well.

