Madison County did an amazing job loving its neighbors during the Madison Day event on Saturday, May 6. We would like to thank the volunteers (almost 275 of you) who gathered together to help the community, not to mention Woodberry Forest School (400 boys/teachers) joining us this year! From the planning, the feeding crew, crew leaders, food runners, material runners, gift bearers, the camera and video crews, all those working on the job sites, and those who set up and cleaned up – every single one of you made a huge impact on the day!

The first Madison Day KIDS was held this year! Rose Park Methodist Church was amazing in their planning of this event! Children ages 4-10 spent the day making flowerpots for the flowers that were delivered to the homeowners, among a few other fun activities. They also made “hero bags” for each of the Madison Firefighters and left them in their lockers!

The Madison Day planning committee would also like to thank all who donated in any way to make Madison Day happen. Numerous churches, individuals, businesses, and organizations made financial contributions making it possible for us to work on 24 job sites and feed ALL the volunteers! We would also like to thank the following for their in-kind donations. Cardinal Home Center, Rappahanock Electric Cooperative, Cowan Roofing, State Farm, Food Lion, Madison County Fire Company, Poorville Rolloff, Weaver Works, Wolftown Ruritans, Corner Store Garden Center, Richards Towing, David McMullen, Town of Madison, and the Madison County Board of Supervisors for their cooperation.

The fourth annual Madison Day was a huge success thanks to everyone mentioned above and more. It could not have been done without you all! Thank you for sharing God’s love with your neighbors! You are ALL a blessing in so many ways. Together we can make a difference! See you next year on Saturday, May 4!

Karen Coppage, Madison Day Planning Committee Chair