Thankful for forum participation

On behalf of the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP, also representing Madison and Rappahannock counties, I would like to thank all those who participated in and attended—both in person and online—our education forum at the Madison County High School on September 26. I am especially grateful to Dr. Janet Gullickson, president of Germanna Community College, for her remarks as well as the contributions of our panelists: Dr. Amy Tillerson-Brown, Dr. Tiffany Ray, Dr. Kathleen Gentry, and Dr. Laurel Blackmon.

There is much to be gained from equity work in our schools and efforts to lift all students, from all backgrounds and walks of life, to success. Most important of all is to ensure that every child feels safe, welcome, and supported in school, enabling them to realize a sense of belonging and fitting in with others. We must also hold a high set of expectations and standards for every child.

As Dr. Gentry pointed out, this is not only a racial issue, but one that concerns gender, culture, socioeconomic status, family structures, and learning differences. Research has repeatedly proven that when teachers, students, families, businesses, and community members work together, these disparities can be overcome to the benefit of all.

For those who have not had a chance to view the forum, a recording is available on our branch website at naacpculpeper.org or on Culpeper Media Network’s site.

Thank you.

Rev. Dr. Uzziah A. Harris

President, NAACP Culpeper