Our community has some great businesses and business leaders, and I want to acknowledge the management team of our local Food Lion. I have the privilege of coordinating Rapidan Baptist Church's quarterly donation of food to MESA's food pantry, and Chad Rosson, Christopher Lauck, and Brian Yancey in particular have been true partners with RBC in this endeavor- they order, assemble, and ring up the large quantity of food, helping me make sure our money goes as far as possible to feed our neighbors. They even load it in my car to speed me on my way to the food pantry! Thank you, gentlemen, for making it so easy to shop locally while serving our community.