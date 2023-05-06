Related to this story

Most Popular

Support going to Reeves

Support going to Reeves

My, my, that was certainly a "puff" piece in the April 13 edition of "The Madison Eagle" regarding the decision of Emmett to not relocate so h…

Firehouse primary next month

Firehouse primary next month

To my fellow Madison County citizens, we are beginning another state election cycle. Many are aware that the political maps were redrawn, but …

A "chorus of clowns?"

A "chorus of clowns?"

I have learned that a Madison County Republican leader, who also serves on our county’s Electoral Board, recently referred publicly to this pa…