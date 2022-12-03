 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion

The Swift Ford Baptist Church, Madison, would like to give a special thank you to the Madison County Rescue Squad for its donation of a defibrillator to the church. We are very appreciative of the generous donation. We thank you for being a blessing to our community. May God continue to bless you and each of your volunteers.

Swift Ford Baptist Church

