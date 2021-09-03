Terminated MOU ends decades of MCRS service

Over the 58 years of service, the number of county residents who have given their time and energy as Rescue Squad emergency volunteers and auxiliary members is almost beyond comprehension and belief. These unselfish individuals have undertaken these efforts, sometimes at risk to themselves and while away from family and regular activities. They were called out in the middle of the night, on holidays, and in every kind of weather that is common to Central Virginia. Many interrupted their work day and sacrificed financially to assist their fellow citizens and travelers moving through the county over our local highways. Members of the auxiliary worked countless hours preparing meals for fundraisers and working in the community. It has truly been an all-volunteer effort.

The Rescue Squad leadership would also like to recognize and thank the citizens and friends of Madison County who reached out with their financial and other support. This support by the community allowed our citizens to have a volunteer organization that gave rise to pride in our community and recognition from similar organizations from around Virginia. Most of all, it allowed our volunteers to assist people suffering from injuries and health problems and to save lives, our core mission.