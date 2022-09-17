Taste of the Mountains thank you

The Madison Chamber of Commerce and Madison County Tourism would like to thank all who came out and supported the 28th Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival and shared the “LOVE!” Thank you to the county, town, Madison County School Board (including our bus drivers), VDOT, Carlyle Weaver and Weaver Works, Jane Lamar, Judy Butler and our visitor center assistants Connie Aylor and Erin Grayson. Thanks to the Lion’s Club for directing vendors, sheriff Erik Weaver and the sheriff’s office and EMS. Thanks to the American Legion for doing parking at MCHS. A huge Madison County Pride thank you to Madison County Football (and Coaches Helmick and Frazier) and to Amanda Richards and her daughter for helping all day long. Thanks to all who helped and helped spread the word about the Festival (including The Madison Eagle). We are also grateful for wonderful weather during the festival. Frankly, we didn’t know what to expect, but happy to say and to have said “we are back."