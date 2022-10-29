Supporting Martz for school board

There are three candidates for one seat on the Madison County School Board. I believe that they all deserve the voters’ scrutiny. But therein lies the problem: There has been nothing stated, publicly or privately, about Julius Williamson. No letters to the editor, no flyers, no public announcements that have been at least somewhat apparent.

The same can be said for Damon Myers, but since he has been on the school board for a few months he has a record.

His first vote on a major issue was selecting new textbooks for history – was a disappointment and he failed two times to get it right. After he voted for adopting the offensive materials once, the Board Chair called for a “do-over” two days later to change her vote and, rather than follow the months of research done by Chris Wingate and Charlie Sheads and the comments of over 100 citizens who took their time to prepare for and attend the meeting (many speaking in public for the first time), Mr. Myers again voted in favor of the offensive materials: such as references to American servicemen in Vietnam as murders and rapists. Why couldn’t Mr. Myers support further review of less offensive alternatives?

I have no doubt that Mr. Myers is the wholesome individual as he is described by all who know him but you need to know what you don’t know and fix it. We are at a precarious stage in the education of our children. A towering intellect is not required to serve but knowing what the job entails is basic. Mr. Myers has not demonstrated that he is the man to perform the work at hand.

Greg Martz, the third candidate, has been upfront about where he stands and what he would bring to the board. He has been out in the community – attending meetings and addressing audiences.

He has worked in education for 24 years, currently teaching in Culpeper, and has served on school-based committees, including curriculum and literacy – knowing education from the inside.

Since he has attended our School Board meetings he is aware of not only what he wants as a parent but what is of concern to other parents as well.

His major goal is to prepare children to become successful young adults and strengthening their skills for college readiness, for jobs and ultimately careers, or for military service.

Greg also recognizes that not all students will want or need to attend college, which is why he supports an emphasis and expansion of agriculture and trade programs, professions that allow the trained young to be productive immediately after graduating from high school or a trade program.

As a teacher, he knows what teachers need – and want – to be able to attract the best qualified people to Madison County public schools and keep them.

His two children attend Madison schools – in the second and fourth grades.

For these reasons and others, we need Greg Martz on the school board.

Donald Davis, Locust Dale