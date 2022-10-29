 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Supporting Martz for school board

  • 0
Opinion

There are three candidates for one seat on the Madison County School Board. I believe that they all deserve the voters’ scrutiny. But therein lies the problem: There has been nothing stated, publicly or privately, about Julius Williamson. No letters to the editor, no flyers, no public announcements that have been at least somewhat apparent.

The same can be said for Damon Myers, but since he has been on the school board for a few months he has a record.

His first vote on a major issue was selecting new textbooks for history – was a disappointment and he failed two times to get it right. After he voted for adopting the offensive materials once, the Board Chair called for a “do-over” two days later to change her vote and, rather than follow the months of research done by Chris Wingate and Charlie Sheads and the comments of over 100 citizens who took their time to prepare for and attend the meeting (many speaking in public for the first time), Mr. Myers again voted in favor of the offensive materials: such as references to American servicemen in Vietnam as murders and rapists. Why couldn’t Mr. Myers support further review of less offensive alternatives?

People are also reading…

I have no doubt that Mr. Myers is the wholesome individual as he is described by all who know him but you need to know what you don’t know and fix it. We are at a precarious stage in the education of our children. A towering intellect is not required to serve but knowing what the job entails is basic. Mr. Myers has not demonstrated that he is the man to perform the work at hand.

Greg Martz, the third candidate, has been upfront about where he stands and what he would bring to the board. He has been out in the community – attending meetings and addressing audiences.

He has worked in education for 24 years, currently teaching in Culpeper, and has served on school-based committees, including curriculum and literacy – knowing education from the inside.

Since he has attended our School Board meetings he is aware of not only what he wants as a parent but what is of concern to other parents as well.

His major goal is to prepare children to become successful young adults and strengthening their skills for college readiness, for jobs and ultimately careers, or for military service.

Greg also recognizes that not all students will want or need to attend college, which is why he supports an emphasis and expansion of agriculture and trade programs, professions that allow the trained young to be productive immediately after graduating from high school or a trade program.

As a teacher, he knows what teachers need – and want – to be able to attract the best qualified people to Madison County public schools and keep them.

His two children attend Madison schools – in the second and fourth grades.

For these reasons and others, we need Greg Martz on the school board.

Donald Davis, Locust Dale

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why not vote for Spanberger?

Why not vote for Spanberger?

I’ve heard Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate for the 7th Congressional District, which now happily includes Madison, speak several times. I’ve read about her approach to governing. I know what she thinks and has done about current issues. My only question is, why would anyone not vote for her?

No justification for this material

No justification for this material

I’ve heard Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate for the 7th Congressional District, which now happily includes Madison, speak several times. I’ve read about her approach to governing. I know what she thinks and has done about current issues. My only question is, why would anyone not vote for her?

Thankful for forum participation

Thankful for forum participation

On behalf of the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP, also representing Madison and Rappahannock counties, I would like to thank all those who participated in and attended—both in person and online—our education forum at the Madison County High School on September 26.

Shocked by readings

Shocked by readings

The Madison County School Board has removed or placed in review, numerous books that they deem as sexual/pornography in nature to include expl…

Be a hero to dogs young and old

Be a hero to dogs young and old

October means pumpkin spice lattes, fall temperatures and leaves turning color, but it’s also a chance to be a hero to a dog in need.

MESA here to help

MESA here to help

MESA has been in Madison County for 40 years, providing assistance to our community with food insecurity through its food pantry, vouchers for bill payment and purchases, and a thrift shop with clothing, household goods, and furniture.

RRCS celebrated

RRCS celebrated

The board and staff of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) wish to thank the 600 plus guests who attended our 50th Anniversary celebration at Rock Hill Farm on Sept. 29.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert