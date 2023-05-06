Thank you to the Madison Eagle for featuring Mad Cats in an important front page article (3/30/23) celebrating their crucial work for the cats of Madison County. The value of this group to our community cannot be overstated.

One example occurred last year when Mad Cats saved the lives of a number of feral cats in Etlan slated to be killed by Madison County due to an outbreak of disease. Before all the cats were destroyed In fear of the disease spreading, Mad Cats quickly rescued quite a few and lovingly rehabilitated them so they could return to their colony to full health.

In addition to providing low-cost spay and neutering for Madison County residents’ own companion cats, generous donations have also allowed Mad Cats-a volunteer organization-to spay and neuter nearly 2,900 local feral cats since October 2018 and return them to their colonies. preventing thousands of unwanted kitten births. In addition, they’ve rescued hundreds of kittens who might otherwise have died - spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and placed them for adoption.

We know Madison County residents lovee Mad Cats. A recent donation drive supplied a new van, FIX A CAT, that holds 30 traps, helping them increase their vital weekly work. Won’t you please open your hearts on Give Local Day next week to support this organization that does so much for our community.

Just imagine the comfort and health of our own cats at home and also these dear little creatures cuddled together peacefully living in their colonies, all thanks to Mad Cats!

Mack and Annie Rowe, Madison County