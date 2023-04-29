My, my, that was certainly a "puff" piece in the April 13 edition of "The Madison Eagle" regarding the decision of Emmett to not relocate so he could run in a new district for state senate. Why was it a "puff" piece? Truth be told Hanger was always a "RINO," Republican in Name Only. His actual base was Democrat. When he was in our district, Madison, strongly Republican, I believe I saw him once. He appeared before the Madison County Republican Women's Club. He was going to support the expansion of Medicaid. We, in attendance, politely said "no." His reply was, "I don't care what you people think. I'm voting for the expansion."