Related to this story

Most Popular

Senate District 28 - Elections

Senate District 28 - Elections

It has been said that only two things in one’s life are certain – death and taxes.  However, as Virginians we can always add another one –an e…

A "chorus of clowns?"

A "chorus of clowns?"

I have learned that a Madison County Republican leader, who also serves on our county’s Electoral Board, recently referred publicly to this pa…