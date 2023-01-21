Stuff happens, be prepared

Stuff happens – and sometimes the stuff is bad. Sometimes it’s really bad. The bad stuff is usually confined to a person or single location – a serious in-home illness or accident that needs immediate medical attention from our medics; a dangerous situation requiring someone from local law enforcement; a home fire necessitating the fire department – and the all-important people who get the right people with the right skills to the right place – our dispatchers.

Unfortunately, sometimes the bad encompasses a large area – like the flood of 1995, out-of-control forest fires, microbursts, derechos, hazardous materials down Rt. 29 or chemicals being dispersed through the air, tornadoes… You get the drift.

Sometimes it’s local but requires enormous resources – such as September 11, 2001 and the Pentagon. Phone lines overwhelmed, traffic at a stand-still, every type of emergency responder imaginable was involved and owing to lack of technology planning, could not communicate with each other. And that’s why we here in Madison have an Emergency Manager, emergency management plans, and personnel from each department who can work together to handle the big stuff.

That’s why the board of supervisors is required by state law to have a local disaster program to mitigate potential disasters, to prevent them, to respond if they happen and to recover. That’s why we have a legally required emergency manager. That’s also why we have to update our emergency management plan (last one is about 400 pages long) every four or five years. It’s why we have Memorandums of Understanding with neighboring jurisdictions to handle the smaller issues in the event our personnel are working on the big one.

I learned to appreciate the value of this system when the plane slammed into the Pentagon a mile from my house…and to appreciate the emergency manager with whom we worked for over three years on preparing citizens in the event the other side of the coin arose again – man-made disasters with enormous repercussions.

We citizens need to do our part, too, and our Emergency Management Department has made this easy for those with internet capability. Please take some time to go to the website – https://www.madisonco.virginia.gov/emergencymanagement and visit and follow their new Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MADISONCOEM. The former has a wealth of resources to download. The latter has immediate-situation information, suggestions and warnings and EVERY Madison citizen on Facebook should be a follower.

Share information with your non-online friends and neighbors, too, to make Madison as safe as humanly possible.

Kim Smith, Brightwood