Stop the bleeding! That’s the cry heard when we are in deep trouble. Well our country is in really deep trouble. In fact we are suffering from inflation so high it’s like a hemorrhage of the Aorta. The source of the inflation? The federal government gave away billions of our tax dollars during the pandemic. The giveaway level was higher than many of the recipients would have made from working. Who wouldn’t take the free-money? My Grandmother would say “The Chickens have come home to roost.”

The “free money” wasn’t free at all. We all must pay the price now. Removing the money without replacing it effectively amounts to cheapening our currency. Real goods (food, clothing, housing and fuel) have the same fundamental value, it just takes more money to buy them. Some states (read mostly Blue states) continued this government give-away months after the practical end of the crises. According to numerous studies (US News and World Report, George Mason University, truthinaccounting.org, to name a few) several of these states are in near fiscal insolvency. For instance in Illinois, Connecticut, and New Jersey the tax payers each would need to pay more than $57,000 to eliminate the state debt. Other states (mostly Red states) took a more practical approach to the pandemic and have a very healthy financial condition. Alas! We all, Red and Blue alike, suffer because of the Inflation, and are in effect paying the high prices. Leadership in the governmental spending spree rest with our Federal Government. The Biden administration not only championed and pushed this free-money but has added regulations and policies (effecting coal, oil and gas production and international trade) that accelerate the inflationary effect. Before the Biden administration, our economy was at an all-time high. Interest rates were low, gas prices were half the current cost, and there was almost no inflation.