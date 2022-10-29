"Spanberger has my vote"

As Madison County is now moving into the 7th Congressional District, I have been studying Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the incumbent. In her two terms, Abigail has clearly made her mark in Congress, having been voted one of the most bipartisan members and successfully introducing important legislation.

I found it especially interesting to learn that in 2022, she brought back $6.4 million in federal funding for community projects, helping every county in her current district with projects such as a new roof for Culpeper’s Carver Center, affordable housing in Louisa, a new substance abuse center in Henrico, an aerial ladder fire truck in Nottoway, and improvements to park and recreational facilities in Orange. She has a trained staff that works closely with communities to obtain this grant funding. By contrast, our current representative, Bob Good, was unwilling to assist communities with obtaining this funding and brought zero dollars back to the 5th District.

One of the most interesting stories I’ve heard about Rep. Spanberger involved her assistance to a retired law enforcement officer. For years, he had been unable to receive a tax deduction of $3,000 annually for healthcare insurance because the IRS required that his insurance provider be paid directly from his pension. He asked for help from former congressmen Eric Cantor and Dave Brat, who did nothing. Once Rep. Spanberger was in office, he wrote to her. She co-sponsored bipartisan legislation to correct the regulatory problem that affected public safety retirees nationwide. This is just one example of her tireless work. Rep. Spanberger has worked to pass legislation to allow Medicare to negotiate prices for prescription drugs and cap the cost of insulin. She supports legislation to prohibit members of Congress from benefiting from insider stock trading. She supports funding for police departments to assist them with training, retention, and equipment.

Rep. Spanberger is the only member of the Virginia congressional delegation to serve on the House Agriculture Committee. She chairs the Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee. She works closely with crop and livestock producers to advocate for greater market access, cutting onerous regulations, and creating more opportunities for smaller producers by targeting anti-competitive practices by major meat and poultry producers. With the current Farm Bill set to expire next year, Rep. Spanberger’s seniority and expertise will be vital to representing Virginia farmers regarding policies pertaining to commodities, conservation, crop insurance, nutrition, and rural development.

Rep. Spanberger is a former federal law enforcement officer and CIA case officer. She is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee with broad expertise in national security. She is strong on economic issues as well and helped negotiate and pass the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. She also introduced the Strengthening Supply Chains Through Truck Driver Incentives Act and led the introduction and passage of the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act.

Finally, of importance to us all, she will help protect Social Security and Medicare. I can’t imagine a harder-working legislator. Abigail Spanberger has my vote.

Dink Kreis, Madison