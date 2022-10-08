 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spanberger committed to safety

Opinion

As a former writer of national security rules regarding Russia, China and other countries, I urge you to vote to reelect Abigail Spanberger to a third term in the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress.

Abigail has served as a federal law enforcement officer and a former CIA operative undercover. She is committed to see the U.S. gather the intelligence necessary to strengthen the effectiveness of our Armed Services and keep Americans safe.

In the last four years, she worked tirelessly for agriculture in Virginia and to increase job training and apprenticeships so all Virginians can prepare for good jobs, whether they go to college or not.

She is one of the good guys. Abigail has proven integrity and can be trusted to do the right thing for the people of Virginia.

Larry E. Christensen, Madison



