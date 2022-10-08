 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smacks of censorship

  • 0
Opinion

I have read notes taken during the recent school board meeting discussing instructional content policies. Apparently the discussion was widened to include library materials by at least one board member, who argued for removing/banning books from school libraries.

Instructional materials require a student to read the material, while library materials are available to students and families as they choose. A policy banning books from being available in the library where no one is required to read them smacks of censorship. It could well prevent students' access to some well-regarded books that sometimes have raunchy language. The current destiny policy of allowing parents the option to keep their student from taking a book they find objectionable out of the library seems like a good way to avoid barring all students from accessing all materials some board members find objectionable.

As a fourth grader I read Huck Finn and gave an oral book report about it to my class. My involvement in this project and the poster I painted for it constitute one of the highlights of my school career and introduced me to the history of slavery and racism in my country. I would hate to deny some Madison student an equivalent opportunity to learn and grow from reading a book.

People are also reading…

Books are valuable because they provoke thought, challenge our assumptions, and broaden our understanding of others. They invite us to dive deep into new topics. Students who read widely gain so much. Deciding which library book a student is allowed to borrow should remain in the hands of the student's parents, not in the hands of a stranger on the school board.

Janis Richter

Rochelle

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Signboard not a parking fix

Signboard not a parking fix

More than a year ago some citizens complained about vehicles parked on Main Street, blocking visibility for the driveway next to the gun store…

Election about values

Election about values

The election of 2022 is about many things, yet really only one – values. What do we in Madison hold dear? What do we want our lives to be like…

Martz for school board

Martz for school board

Recently I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Greg Martz. Greg is a candidate for the Madison County School Board. I was impressed wit…

Election season is upon us

Election season is upon us

Election season is upon us here in Virginia with early in person voting beginning on Friday, Sept. 23. We have choices to make at the national…

Spanberger committed to safety

Spanberger committed to safety

As a former writer of national security rules regarding Russia, China and other countries, I urge you to vote to reelect Abigail Spanberger to…

On the upcoming elections

On the upcoming elections

I never thought that I was the brightest bulb in the pack, never the advanced placement student, but I always had some commonsense and I did l…

Love your neighbor?

Love your neighbor?

Who would steal a "Love Your Neighbor" sign? Within a week after I placed one at the end of my driveway, it disappeared. The second one was go…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert