I have read notes taken during the recent school board meeting discussing instructional content policies. Apparently the discussion was widened to include library materials by at least one board member, who argued for removing/banning books from school libraries.

Instructional materials require a student to read the material, while library materials are available to students and families as they choose. A policy banning books from being available in the library where no one is required to read them smacks of censorship. It could well prevent students' access to some well-regarded books that sometimes have raunchy language. The current destiny policy of allowing parents the option to keep their student from taking a book they find objectionable out of the library seems like a good way to avoid barring all students from accessing all materials some board members find objectionable.

As a fourth grader I read Huck Finn and gave an oral book report about it to my class. My involvement in this project and the poster I painted for it constitute one of the highlights of my school career and introduced me to the history of slavery and racism in my country. I would hate to deny some Madison student an equivalent opportunity to learn and grow from reading a book.

Books are valuable because they provoke thought, challenge our assumptions, and broaden our understanding of others. They invite us to dive deep into new topics. Students who read widely gain so much. Deciding which library book a student is allowed to borrow should remain in the hands of the student's parents, not in the hands of a stranger on the school board.

Janis Richter

Rochelle