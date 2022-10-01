 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Signboard not a parking fix

  • 0
Opinion

More than a year ago some citizens complained about vehicles parked on Main Street, blocking visibility for the driveway next to the gun store and the crosswalk to the drugstore. It was a matter of public safety. So the town council passed a parking ordinance and VDOT posted a "No Parking Here to Corner" sign. Easy to enforce, but the sheriff said he couldn't enforce it because the county had no "parallel ordinance." He also said that his department didn't enforce parking violations anyway--not even well-marked handicapped-only parking spaces! When the Madison Town Council asked the county supervisors to pass a "parallel ordinance" to meet the sheriff's requirement, they voted "No" unanimously, saying in essence, that's not our problem. Apparently, neither their non-support for the town nor the non-enforcement of county-wide handicapped parking spaces (a matter I had raised with two supervisors) concerned them.

Then the town council decided to put "delineators" in the street to block parking in those two infamous parking spaces. They put that idea on hold when the gun store owner made a generous, money-saving offer: he'd put the gun-store's sidewalk signboard out in the street to block one parking space. They accepted the offer. Doesn't it concern the council that this in-the-street signboard is plastered with political fliers? And that the other space continues to be occupied daily by a gun store pickup truck, directly under the "No parking" sign? The gun store now has continuous free advertising in public spaces, while Madison has disgrace.

People are also reading…

What can we say of so much nonsense? At least this: In the great Main Street Madison parking brouhaha the town council, the county supervisors, the commonwealth's attorney, the sheriff, and VDOT itself (I talked with representatives of all of them over the months) formed something like a circular firing squad, and mirable dictu, the Bulletproof store lived up to its name!

Rev. George Beach, Reva

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election season is upon us

Election season is upon us

Election season is upon us here in Virginia with early in person voting beginning on Friday, Sept. 23. We have choices to make at the national…

Martz for school board

Martz for school board

Recently I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Greg Martz. Greg is a candidate for the Madison County School Board. I was impressed wit…

Love your neighbor?

Love your neighbor?

Who would steal a "Love Your Neighbor" sign? Within a week after I placed one at the end of my driveway, it disappeared. The second one was go…

On the upcoming elections

On the upcoming elections

I never thought that I was the brightest bulb in the pack, never the advanced placement student, but I always had some commonsense and I did l…

Vote forward, not backward

Vote forward, not backward

Yet another man, a Minnesota congressman, has been speaking out on the need to ban abortion. Something about freedom of choice resulting in ma…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert