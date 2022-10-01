Signboard not a parking fix

More than a year ago some citizens complained about vehicles parked on Main Street, blocking visibility for the driveway next to the gun store and the crosswalk to the drugstore. It was a matter of public safety. So the town council passed a parking ordinance and VDOT posted a "No Parking Here to Corner" sign. Easy to enforce, but the sheriff said he couldn't enforce it because the county had no "parallel ordinance." He also said that his department didn't enforce parking violations anyway--not even well-marked handicapped-only parking spaces! When the Madison Town Council asked the county supervisors to pass a "parallel ordinance" to meet the sheriff's requirement, they voted "No" unanimously, saying in essence, that's not our problem. Apparently, neither their non-support for the town nor the non-enforcement of county-wide handicapped parking spaces (a matter I had raised with two supervisors) concerned them.

Then the town council decided to put "delineators" in the street to block parking in those two infamous parking spaces. They put that idea on hold when the gun store owner made a generous, money-saving offer: he'd put the gun-store's sidewalk signboard out in the street to block one parking space. They accepted the offer. Doesn't it concern the council that this in-the-street signboard is plastered with political fliers? And that the other space continues to be occupied daily by a gun store pickup truck, directly under the "No parking" sign? The gun store now has continuous free advertising in public spaces, while Madison has disgrace.

What can we say of so much nonsense? At least this: In the great Main Street Madison parking brouhaha the town council, the county supervisors, the commonwealth's attorney, the sheriff, and VDOT itself (I talked with representatives of all of them over the months) formed something like a circular firing squad, and mirable dictu, the Bulletproof store lived up to its name!

Rev. George Beach, Reva