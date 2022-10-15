Shocked by readings

The Madison County School Board has removed or placed in review, numerous books that they deem as sexual/pornography in nature to include explicit pictures, descriptions and vulgar wording.

I agree with the board’s initial decision not to ban the books, but to let the parent/guardian decide as this board needed to do something short term as this is a compromise. Their action supports parents with concerns for such graphic sexual material and other parents that want the freedom of access. Students need written permission to give to the high school librarian.

Some statements from the board’s September public meeting and recent workshop said these books go way beyond that. They claim these books are pure pornography which Websters dictionary is “the depiction of erotic behavior (as in pictures or writing) intended to cause sexual excitement.” Several board members at the meeting and workshop had comments on what they had read, to include one eluding these books are more than Triple XXX.

I have begun reviewing some of the literature (if you call it that) and I am literally shocked at what I have read. Now I am open minded and all for keeping books that have some strong language, however, so far, all these are extremely sexually graphic in nature with gang rapes, a father describing his fetishes for his daughter and what he will do and does, then afterwards, rapes her. Oral sex with a girl crying as a young boy watched, drugs and gang rapes, all with graphic details of copulation, same sex or not. I will keep reviewing more books on the list. Personally, there is no doubt to me, that our school board absolutely made the right decision as an interim to isolate these books after what I have read. I still cannot believe that filth like this is even available in our library, and I hope that the other books I will read are not at the same level.

There are still many questions that need to be answered to include a formal written policy, how books are procured and how the titles/authors selected, handling of the current books, how will library books be reviewed in the future and by whom, the process for getting a list of current restricted books, and so forth.

This is a totally separate policy than the Virginia Mandated instructional materials policy for material with sexually explicated content. We all need to understand that. Our school board has a short window to get their Mandated policy written and I understand that takes priority, but we need to try to dual track the school library policy as much as we can. I encourage all parents to contact the board and ask for the titles and any other information they may have.

Lisa Davis, Locust Dale