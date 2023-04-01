It has been said that only two things in one’s life are certain – death and taxes. However, as Virginians we can always add another one –an election. This year we Republicans have two.

While the general election is scheduled for November 7th, the election to select our candidate for the State Senate will be a caucus on May 6th. To accommodate the seven whole or partial districts in Senate District 28, there will be three voting places. The counties of Madison, Greene and Culpeper will vote between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road, Culpeper (1st exit from Rt. 29 N); Orange County and the SD 28 portion of Spotsylvania will vote at Unionville Elementary School, 10285 Zachary Taylor Highway in Unionville, and Rappahannock and the SD 28 portion of Fauquier will vote at Grace Elementary School, 6248 Catlett Road in Bealeton.

There are two candidates up for nomination. Our newly-redistricted State Senator Bryce Reeves is one of them. Senator Reeves is well-known for being pro-parents, pro-veterans, pro-life, pro-law enforcement, pro-second amendment, pro-children (and their parent-involved education), pro-faith and a conservative. Since he has served since 2012, he has records, which for the 2023 session can be found at https://legiscan.com/VA/people/bryce-reeves/id/137437page=1.

What, though, influenced him, motivated him to enter the arena of public service – the kind that doesn’t pay well yet requires some level of understanding of just about anything that affects what’s happening – or should happen – in and for Virginians? The answer lies back to almost the beginning.

When Bryce was two, his family moved to Colorado – to a farm that produced cattle, barley, and alfalfa hay. It was on that farm that a sign was hung in the home: “Education is not only for earning a living but for learning to live, serve and lead” – guide star for life. Bryce learned of success with his 4-H win with his Angus. He learned the pain of loss when the family lost the farm (weather can be beastly) – and the family, and sign, moved to Texas when he was 16.

There, his interest in military service was increased from his five great-uncles who had all served in WWII. His choice of Texas A&M was logical – given its tradition of military service and Corps of Cadets (Distinguished Military Graduate). There, he received his undergraduate degree, was commissioned as an officer, went on to become an Army Ranger (with tab). He received his Master’s degree from George Mason.

Family influenced his faith as well – with the belief “if you can help someone, do it”. He is a Gideon (Spotsylvania Gideon Camp), and has been on 9 mission trips – Kingston, Jamaica; Romania; Modolva; and secretly to Ukraine.

Check out the care Senator Bryce Reeves displays to people and his service for more information at https://apps.senate.virginia.gov/Senator/memberpage.php?id=S88. He’s worth it and worth voting.

Kim Smith, Brightwood