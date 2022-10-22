Schools should focus on reading, writing, arithmetic

Schools – and the materials found in them - should be focused on reading, writing, and arithmetic, not sexually explicit material and lewd images. A recently released poll by Rasmussen Reports and the Capitol Resource Institute found that an overwhelming majority of parents agree that sexually explicit books should NOT be in public school libraries.

It is not accurate to say that keeping smut out of school libraries is “censorship,” nor is it accurate to say that students are being “deprived” of learning materials or access to differing perspectives by the removal of sexually explicit/pornographic books from a public school library; however, it is disturbing that some school officials and politicians think having such books in school libraries is a good idea. Students should be reading challenging texts and exposed to materials of differing perspectives and world views; but sexually explicit materials and pornography are not academic.

Access to such materials is a decision that belongs to parents; students are children that belong to their parents, they do not belong to the school, they do not belong to the school district, they do not belong to the government. I don’t want my hard-earned money paying for these books. If parents want their children to have sexually explicit books and images, they are free to buy them, but schools should not make such books available to minors, especially without parental permission.

Stephanie DiNapoli, Etlan