Salvation Army thankful for support

The Madison Salvation Army Service Unit would like to thank everyone who made the 2022 Red Kettle Drive an amazing success. Your generosity of those passing our kettles was outstanding. There are many people who helped make this year the success it was. We thank the businesses that allowed us to have kettles at their locations: Yoder’s Country Market, Madison Food Lion, Jag’s Market and Deli and Graves Mountain Lodge. We thank our kettle coordinators Billy and Pauline Clatterbuck, our coordinators at Yoder’s Country Market; Cheryl Dawson, and our coordinator at Madison Food Lion: Paulette Gardner. We thank the local news media for covering the efforts of our service unit. Our sincere thanks go to the church group, business groups, family groups and individuals who donated their time to ring the bell at our kettle locations. Without these volunteers we could not have a kettle drive.