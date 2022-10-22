RRCS celebrated

The board and staff of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) wish to thank the 600 plus guests who attended our 50th Anniversary celebration at Rock Hill Farm on Sept. 29.

This golden anniversary of RRCS commemorates 50 years of serving the 5-county community of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock by providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, developmental disability, housing, children’s and aging services. We work hard to embrace collaboration, accountability, innovation and the areas of diversity in response to ever-changing needs of our community and were overwhelmed by the turnout!

Testimonial speakers, elected officials, members of local government, former and current staff, Board Members, community partners, food providers of various cuisines, entertainers, vendors and supporters contributed to this free event recognizing the more than 80 programs and services that serve our friends, families and neighbors.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, a part of our community for 50 years, is one of the largest employers of our area, yet at times, our identity and mission are unfamiliar to those who need us most. We are working hard to change this, through increased community engagement and education about who we are and why we exist.

If you don’t have a reason to contact us, chances are you know someone who does.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at: 540-825-3100; www.rrcsb.org; facebook.com/rrcsb.

Eve Brooks, chair, board of directors

Board members representing Madison County: Scott Bennett, Dustin Dawson, Valerie Ward

Jim LaGraffe, executive director