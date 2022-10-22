 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RRCS celebrated

  • 0
Opinion

The board and staff of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) wish to thank the 600 plus guests who attended our 50th Anniversary celebration at Rock Hill Farm on Sept. 29.

This golden anniversary of RRCS commemorates 50 years of serving the 5-county community of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock by providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, developmental disability, housing, children’s and aging services. We work hard to embrace collaboration, accountability, innovation and the areas of diversity in response to ever-changing needs of our community and were overwhelmed by the turnout!

Testimonial speakers, elected officials, members of local government, former and current staff, Board Members, community partners, food providers of various cuisines, entertainers, vendors and supporters contributed to this free event recognizing the more than 80 programs and services that serve our friends, families and neighbors.

People are also reading…

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, a part of our community for 50 years, is one of the largest employers of our area, yet at times, our identity and mission are unfamiliar to those who need us most. We are working hard to change this, through increased community engagement and education about who we are and why we exist.

If you don’t have a reason to contact us, chances are you know someone who does.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at: 540-825-3100; www.rrcsb.org; facebook.com/rrcsb.

Eve Brooks, chair, board of directors

Board members representing Madison County: Scott Bennett, Dustin Dawson, Valerie Ward

Jim LaGraffe, executive director

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watching the Criglersville issue

Watching the Criglersville issue

I am watching with interest the Criglersville issue. I have two great-granddaughters who live next door to the proposed development. You only …

Shocked by readings

Shocked by readings

The Madison County School Board has removed or placed in review, numerous books that they deem as sexual/pornography in nature to include expl…

Stop the bleeding

Stop the bleeding

Stop the bleeding! That’s the cry heard when we are in deep trouble. Well our country is in really deep trouble. In fact we are suffering from…

Vital choices

Vital choices

It’s vital that we make the right choice in the upcoming election. The saying, “elections have consequences,” has never been more true than to…

Spanberger committed to safety

Spanberger committed to safety

As a former writer of national security rules regarding Russia, China and other countries, I urge you to vote to reelect Abigail Spanberger to…

Election season is upon us

Election season is upon us

Election season is upon us here in Virginia with early in person voting beginning on Friday, Sept. 23. We have choices to make at the national…

Signboard not a parking fix

Signboard not a parking fix

More than a year ago some citizens complained about vehicles parked on Main Street, blocking visibility for the driveway next to the gun store…

Smacks of censorship

Smacks of censorship

I have read notes taken during the recent school board meeting discussing instructional content policies. Apparently the discussion was widene…

Election integrity revisited

Election integrity revisited

Last month I penned a letter to the Eagle titled Election Integrity. I asked questions concerning the legitimacy of our recent national electi…

Election about values

Election about values

The election of 2022 is about many things, yet really only one – values. What do we in Madison hold dear? What do we want our lives to be like…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert