Mr. Wingate argues that the sole purpose of his book banning policy is to protect students from sexually explicit material. I argue that if this were the case, he could have simply submitted the 21 titles he selected for removal to the committee already in place for this exact purpose. This committee would have then read the materials, reviewed them for appropriate content and academic merit and decided whether to remove them or leave them in place. Instead, Mr. Wingate wrote a policy that gives the school board sole discretion over what is and isn’t appropriate. The language in this policy is vague enough to allow removal of anything the board might find offensive or inappropriate.

Mr. Wingate ran on a platform of parental choice and involvement, and in his first major policy change he has taken away parental choice and involvement. He has instead consolidated power in the hands of the school board. He asserts that tax payers should have a choice over what they pay for in schools. I agree. I pay taxes and I want my kids to have access to Nobel Prize winning authors within their school. I want my kids to have current textbooks that convey multiple viewpoints. I want school board members who work to increase access to books rather than banning library books and voting against new textbooks. I want school board members who put students, teachers and staff within our school district above their own political and religious aspirations and beliefs. What I want most of all, is for school board members to just do their job.

Please show up to your committee meetings, please make regular visits to the schools and listen to teachers and students, and please above all else do not suppress any student’s ability to learn. Your job is to support teachers and students. There are members of the board who do this, and there are members who do not. I offer my support to those who do, but will continue to hold others accountable. I hope that any other concerned community members will do the same.

Devlyn D'Alfonzo, Radiant