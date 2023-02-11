Removing explicit books protects children, parental rights

Last week’s editorial in the Madison Eagle criticized the recent removal of sexually explicit books from the high school library, claiming children have a right to access such obscene content there. That is a very difficult argument to take seriously. Does the editorial writer, and those who support them, think children have a right to browse Playboy magazine in the stacks of the high school library? Do they really advocate that schools throw up their hands and allow children to access whatever perversions out-of-touch elites in places like Hollywood, New York, or Charlottesville think is appropriate for Madison schoolchildren? Critics argue that some of these books have won awards or contain “just a few sex scenes.” R, NC-17 and X rated movies also win awards and some contain but a few sex scenes, but are still wildly inappropriate for school libraries. Common sense tells us that school library books should be educationally suitable. It absolutely baffles me that some want our schools to provide schoolchildren with sexually explicit materials.

Contrary to the editorial, there is no right to access all 100 million books in the world in a school library.

Choices must be made about which books to purchase and maintain. Why pick books that clearly meet Virginia’s legal definition for sexually explicit content when there are so many good non-sexually explicit books? 100% of the removed content meets the state’s sexually explicit definition.

For example, The “Bluest Eye” describes in long detail exactly how a father rapes his 11-year-old daughter; “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” describes in sickening detail a young woman’s date rape; and “Interview with a Vampire” contains lurid descriptions of group sexual assault. Retaining these books would have irresponsibly continued school-provided access to extremely graphic descriptions of rape, pedophilia, incest, and group sexual violence.

The only criteria used for removing books was the existence of sexually explicit content as defined by Virginia law. Board policy rightly does not allow book removals for other reasons, like personal disagreement with a book’s ideology. Thus, the board’s policy embraces the lawful balance that permits local boards to remove educationally inappropriate content while restricting board exclusions based only on partisan political beliefs.

I recognize some parents may wish their children to have access to sexually explicit content. In such cases, local public libraries routinely provide access to such controversial materials and Amazon will be happy to deliver any desired title very quickly.

Last week’s editorial is a perfect example of the adage that when you have a very weak argument, call your opponent names. Instead of trying to justify the absurd argument that 14-year-old children should have free access in our school libraries to sexually obscene content, the editorial attacks people of religious faith. It attacks those “backward” Madison citizens who dare question why we would risk the corruption of children’s morals and the loss of parental rights through educationally unsuitable library content. It is shameful the Eagle promoted such anti-religious bigotry and name-calling. Madison deserves better.

Christopher Wingate, Madison

Climate change or Trump a hoax?

A couple of months ago, November 15, 2022, ex-White House resident Donald Trump said on national TV that climate change consists of oceans rising one-eighth of an inch in 300 years. If that’s true, then climate change is a hoax. If it’s not, then Trump is the hoax. From what I have read I believe that climate change is real. If the information is correct, estimates of property damage alone run into the trillions. The effect on the people’s joy-level, while difficult to express monetarily, will be extreme, with millions of people driven from their homes and scattered across the globe as immigrants.

Trump has declared himself again as a candidate for the Presidency.

Frank Dixon, Criglersville