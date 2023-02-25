Ms. Brooks, the author of the Feb. 16 article titled “Madison Book Ban Raises Ire” is one-sided reporting. How ironic my comments at the meeting were not published. I voiced my support for the Madison County School Board's initial actions last year for removing and isolating the 21 books within the library. Any student could still have access anytime with parent/guardian permission until a formal policy was made. That is not banning. It gave parents/guardians the choice for their child without speaking for others.

This hot topic drove The Virginia Department of Education to develop a policy for school boards to follow unless a school board opted for their own. It was to be implemented by January 2023—which our board did. It lays out specific guidance and involvement to determine content in/outside of our school board members. Madison's new policy did empower the school board to remove permanently the previous 21 library books that had restricted access for months.

This subject has gotten a lot of attention in the past, from local TV news, newspapers, and most important Madison residents. This board has done the best they could with what was given to them both in the early stages and now. Their new policy has checks and balances.

Not part of my speech but I add this: The policy includes in part “The sole consideration to be made by the school board as part of its examination of library material content is whether the material contains sexually explicit content as defined by Virginia Code 2.2-2827 and related Virginia code. Because such content is inappropriate in a public library regardless of other factors the board’s examination and determination shall not include consideration of the materials context, reputation, awards, ideology, or other factors.”

This board does have the power to remove materials as defined in the same Virginia code. Removal can even be challenged. Parents/guardians and taxpayers can ask the board to review materials they have a concern with as well.

This new policy has involvement with the superintendent, coordination with principals and librarians for screening new library materials and to write procedures for this. Not the school board. Read the entire policy to understand the specifics.

There is a lot on the school’s board plate and yes, we need to focus on other concerns like achievement gaps. So, I hope we as a community start working together on other pressing issues and put this subject to bed.

Lisa Davis, Locust Dale