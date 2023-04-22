Political popularity is a curious thing. How do we really pick the best candidate? Qualified candidates stick to their records, policy and facts while rookies often resort to warm fuzzy, unsupported promises and cheap shots against their opponent. It reminds me of the old adage, “Would you buy a used car from this man?” One would think voters pick the candidate with a solid record of performance and save the fuzzy friend for baseball games and barbecues.

However, political conversations focusing on issues generally do not concentrate on real priorities and logistics necessary to accomplish their objectives. People gripe, then they exchange parroted views, mostly those they heard on their favorite media source. They fumble with proposed solutions, and then whine about politicians who haven’t done anything.

When there is an opportunity to talk with a candidate. We raise an issue and ask a question. How come this? Why that? The candidate must, in roughly 15 seconds, provide a substantive answer. Rookie candidates resort to breeding strife claiming, “The other guy has let you down - even lied to you.” An experienced candidate listens, realizing he can’t quickly provide a complete answer, but he offers legislative information we can verify, along with assurances that he is working on it.

So, do we fall for schmoozing so we can walk away with feelings validated or do we use your heads and acknowledge that one of these people might actually have solid legislative experience and a firm grasp of the process?

Bryce Reeves, the incumbent in the Republican primary for State Senate District 28, has a documented voting record proving he codified parental rights. He has consistently supported veterans, 2A issues, right to life, and our safety and security.

Why hasn’t he done more? Because the voters fell for the warm fuzzy social engineering myths and elected a Democrat majority in both houses of the General Assembly. We need a Republican majority. Bryce Reeves knows that is his first priority.

After the Republican Canvass vote, who will be better equipped to face a democrat challenger? Should we vote for someone with no real legislative record, no experience in the General Assembly, and a checkered work history (that has mysteriously disappeared from online searches). Is being an “Educator” enough? Having hopped through several public school positions, abruptly retiring in the middle of the ’22-’23 school year, should we vote for this person promising to “Be there for you.” Really?

Bryce Reeves has been there for you! He’s an experienced legislator who has sponsored and ferried legislation successfully for over a decade. Check his record out. https://ballotpedia.org/Bryce_Reeves

Tough times are ahead. Voters need informed professionals working for them. We need a rock solid, experienced Senator who knows the territory and has the respect of his peers. Bryce Reeves is the only rational choice. Vote in the May 6th Republican Canvass from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Reformation Lutheran Church in Culpeper.

Leri M. Thomas, Ph.D., Wolftown