Parade Dec. 2

Madison Tourism along with the Madison Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Christmas Parade. The parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2 on Main Street in Madison. Line-up will begin at 5 p.m. at Waverly Yowell Elementary School (the North Pole) with the parade beginning at 6 p.m. The tree lighting will kickoff the night's festivities at 5:45 p.m. on the War Memorial Building Lawn.

The theme for this year's parade will be "Madison's Friday Night Christmas Lights." The parade will start at Waverly Yowell and end at the Madison Learning Center (the South Pole). No entry fee required. The throwing of candy is prohibited; candy must be handed out. No sirens. Holiday music welcome.

To register an entry, email tourism@madison-va.com or call Connie or Tracey at 948-4455.

Tracey Gardner, Madison County Director of Economic Development and Tourism