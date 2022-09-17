On the upcoming elections

I never thought that I was the brightest bulb in the pack, never the advanced placement student, but I always had some commonsense and I did learn my 12 multiple tables in the fourth grade. So, here is what I think about the upcoming congressional election in our district, the 7th.

Why are murder, rape, assault and robbery up in Democrat controlled cities such as Washington, DC., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, LA, Seattle, and now, Memphis, TN? All the mayors are Democrats. I don't think it's a coincidence, rather a liberal philosophy of governance.

Inflation isn't less than 9%, not in grocery stores, more like 13% and that's at Walmart where I try to shop. Gas has come down some, but not much and that's because we are bleeding out our petroleum reserves and people don't have the money to drive, electric bills are way up, and just wait for winter. The prices for seed, fertilizer and diesel for farmers have gone through the roof. Really, " Farmers for Spamberger." Who are they?

Yes, I am a conservative Republican on many issues, not all. I support Yesli Vega because I want more money and support for law enforcement, no inflation, a reversal of federal spending, and hey, why can't a parent have a say in their child's education? It is, after all, their tax money.

I don' think that's asking for a lot, just common sense. Really, after Covid, how much do you really trust the federal government? How much do you trust the FBI, the DoJ, the administration of justice whether you are politically powerful or not? It's fearful, and that's real fascism.

It's way past time to stop the rot of American culture, our values, our sense of purpose, and let's start with some new new legislators in our federal government.

Yep, vote for Yesli Vega. Hey, she's an "American Women." Sung by Bachman-Turner Overdrive. I am old. Smile.

Joe May

Etlan