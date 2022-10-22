No justification for this material

The October 13, 2022 Madison County Eagle published a report of grand jury charges against a 25-year-old defendant who, in addition to being charged with murder and countless other crimes, is charged with eight counts of a parent violating a child under 15, seven counts of intercourse with a child under 13, eight counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 and object sexual penetration of a child under 13. Sadly, this is not an isolated case. And yet, we blindly ask How does this happen? Who created these beasts? Who’s responsible for this “outcome?”

Perhaps the recent backlash can inform those questions. In the same issue, a front page story reports citizens raging against banning books in the high school library. They claim parents’ rights were ignored, students weren’t consulted, school policy was unilaterally violated, and the Bible discusses these things. Nowhere does the Bible condone these acts, nor does it resort to pornography to identify sin and it’s consequences.

Excerpts embedded in the books in question describe sexual abuse of minors in graphic pornographic detail including rape, gang rape, incest, voyeurism, oral sex, sadomasochism and more. No amount of story line or carefully crafted literature can redeem that. The authors don’t contextualize these excerpts in notions of love, respect, empathy or healthy relationships. They don’t mention birth control or risking STD’s or AIDS - all conditions most parents hope their children take seriously.

The excerpts are designed for sexual arousal. They implicitly condone abusive, criminal acts. They convey a callous and reckless world view and the objectification of girls. They don’t even remotely nurture healthy social and emotional growth.

Treating teenagers as adults is both uninformed and foolish. Their frontal lobes which govern choices and actions are not fully developed. They are naturally inclined to ignore risks. If some parents don’t recognize the impact of raging hormones, the schools certainly should. Students can express their concerns, but by definition, they are engaged in learning. If they knew what they should learn, they would be teaching.

Unfortunately some parents don’t seem to understand the purpose of limits.

Considering banning or censoring materials is a reasonable one. Schools are not meant to be clearing houses for reckless unfiltered information. It’s the job of educators and the school board to determine what is appropriate for respective age groups.

The purpose of public education is to train self-disciplined, skilled, compassionate citizens. There’s no legitimate justification for including this material in the library or classroom. Those who disagree are free to expose their children to them outside of the schools within the limits of the law; not force all parents to pay for materials they deem detrimental to healthy development.

Finally, the attacks on and mischaracterizations of school board members by some people and media tell us more about these critics than about the school board. They are unfair, uninformed and deliberately sensational. The current board didn’t create these problems. They were elected to correct them.

Leri M. Thomas, M.Ed., Ph.D. Foundations of Ed./Ed. Psychology, Wolftown