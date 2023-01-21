New school contract a "path to destruction"

If the county sells the Criglersville School to Mr. Schapiro they will have set in motion a process that will likely lead to the demolition of the school. As the new owner, Mr. Schapiro will be confronted with two options; either to restore the school or tear it down and rebuild above base flood elevation. This new contract does not prohibit Mr. Schapiro from tearing down the school building.

Restoring the school will require the support of the community and here is why:

The school is in a floodplain and is therefore subject to FEMA's "Substantial Improvements" rule which limits what the property owner can spend on improvements to 50% of the value of the property. The county claims the appraised value of the property is approximately $150,000 therefore Mr. Schapiro would only be able to spend $75,000 on improvements to the school building.

However, if a property is a historic building or located in a historic district, then the property is exempt from FEMA's "Substantial Improvements" rule and the owner would not be limited in terms of what they can spend to improve the property. This is why Mr. Schapiro is seeking a historic district for Criglersville.

The problem Mr. Schapiro is going to run into is that he will not be able to get a historic district designation for Criglersville because a ‘majority’ of the property owners within the proposed boundary of this historic district voted to block this designation. Mr. Schapiro's only other option at this point would be to try for a historic building designation but the school building will not qualify as historic on its own merits.

Without a historic building or historic district designation, the only choice Mr. Schapiro has left is to tear down the school building and build another structure on a new foundation that is above base flood elevation. Why would Mr. Schapiro spend $500,000 on demolition costs, not to mention the costs for elevating the foundation? Mr. Schapiro may decide to do ‘nothing’ and hope the county will buy it back in four years.

This new contract is a path to destruction that will likely lead to the demolition or possible abandonment of the school and this goes against the will of the community in terms of trying to save the school.

Reynold Auckenthaler, Criglersville