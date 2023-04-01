Monday night (March 20) at the Greene County Republican Committee and again on March 21 at the Madison County Republican Women, among the candidates speaking were Senator Bryce Reeves, the Republican Whip and his challenger for the nomination. Senator Reeves explained the delicate delegate balance in the Senate and House of Delegates, indicating that Republicans could accomplish very little without control of both the house and senate. He went on to explain that as Whip, he should be expending his campaign funds in an attempt to assist other candidates who could win, thereby reclaiming the Senate.

His opponent openly stated that Senator Reeves campaign funds should not be spent to assist candidates outside Senate District 28 (and implied that all funding should come from inside SD-28). In a side rant he opined that the Senate Elections and Privileges Committee (Senator Reeves is a senior member) erred in not prohibiting Dominion Resources from engaging in political contributions. (Actually, SB-45 was Passed by indefinitely in Privileges and Elections (11-Y 4-N) LIS > Bill Tracking > SB45 > 2022 session (virginia.gov))

Time for a little history and civics lesson for the self-proclaimed “educator” who would like to be our next State Senator.

Thanks largely to the efforts of James Madison, the Bill of Rights to the U.S. Constitution were ratified on December 15, 1791. Among other things, the first Amendment prohibits Congress from making any law abridging the freedom of speech.

Over the years, some have thought that the restriction of political speech would be a good thing applied to certain classes of individuals, including corporations (by law, a Virginia C corporation is recognized as an individual entity and treated separately from its owners/shareholders). Most recently, the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 (BCRA, McCain–Feingold Act) prohibited, among other things, corporations and unions from using their general funds to make independent expenditures for speech defined as “electioneering communication.” On January 21, 2010, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, that laws preventing corporations and unions from using their general treasury funds for independent “electioneering communications” (political advertising) violated the First Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of speech.

The takeaway—Senator Reeves understands that freedom of speech is not a suggestion but a God-given right of individuals. Those who seek to restrict it are NOT to be trusted.