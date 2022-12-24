MESA thankful for support

As the Christmas season enters the home stretch, we at the Madison Emergency Services Association (MESA) would like to extend our gratitude to the community for your kind feedback, suggestions, and support as we do our best to meet the unprecedented needs of those who are experiencing financial hardship. Our Thrift Shop is currently closed for an indefinite period, and we are no longer accepting item donations. We are, however, very much open and focused on providing help and resources to Madison County residents in need. Help is available through MESA Client Services and the MESA Food Pantry. At the suggestion of many in the community, we intend to focus our resources and our attention on these two crucial areas, to better adapt to what Madison County is telling us our Madison neighbors need most.

The MESA Food pantry recently expanded our hours to better meet the needs of the community. We have added hours on Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The pantry has seen a sharp rise in the number of people who need help putting food on their tables, and MESA's volunteers and staff are thankful to be able to reach greater numbers of local families in need.

The Client Services area of MESA provides critical emergency assistance to County residents who experience a crisis that leaves them unable to make ends meet. MESA works closely with the Salvation Army and other community partners to serve the great need in our local area. We constantly hear from supporters who like knowing that their donations stay right here, helping our neighbors who are going through hard times.

The Board of Directors at MESA is ever thankful for your support, both financially through end-of-year tax-deductible giving, and also through ongoing feedback and communication. Our recent changes were made possible by suggestions and advice from community members, and we would still love to hear from you! Email us any time at MESAListens@gmail.com.

Wishing you a blessed Christmas,

Patricia Livingston (MESA Interim President)

Celene Pumphrey (MESA Interim Vice-President)