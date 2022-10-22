MESA here to help

Many of us in Madison County have been blessed with everything we need to be comfortable. However, there are many in the County that are not able to meet their daily needs. There are many things that separate and divide us these days, but helping others and providing basic care to those in need should be something we can all support.

MESA has been in Madison County for 40 years, providing assistance to our community with food insecurity through its food pantry, vouchers for bill payment and purchases, and a thrift shop with clothing, household goods, and furniture.

MESA’s Food Program served 4,820 individuals and 1,875 households last year providing meat, fresh produce, canned goods and hygiene products. All of these items are donated by local businesses and generous individuals who purchase needed items that are not donated. While MESA is required to keep records of individuals and families served, no proof of identity or income is required – we provide food to folks who need it. The food pantry needs donations and volunteers to continue and expand this much needed service. In addition to our published hours (mesamadisonva.org), starting on November 9th, the pantry will be open on Wednesday evenings from 6-8 pm and on Saturday mornings from 10-noon.

Through Client Services, people can get assistance with utility bills, gas, thrift shop purchases, firewood, and other needs. Given the current state of the economy, the needs far exceed our ability to help. MESA needs monetary donations to increase the amount of money we can provide to support people as they struggle to make ends meet.

In the thrift shop, we offer lots of clothing, kitchen and bath items, and furniture. Some days there are free items on a give-away table. Other days ‘bag sales’ are held where people can fill a bag with anything they want for a few dollars. The thrift shop needs quality, gently used donations of all of these items.

As the board continually explores opportunities to improve MESA’s services, we would also appreciate hearing from the community regarding ways in which we can improve. There are a lot of folks that have either served on the Board, volunteered, or donated to MESA over the years and we are very interested in hearing from you about your experiences.

The MESA Board of Directors: Patricia Livingston, interim president; Celene Pumphrey, interim vice president; Erin Nicholls, treasurer; Jeannine Utz, secretary; Dan Barden; Jason Darty; Jim Duszynski; Jana Jackson; Robin Sweely

Executive director: Eleanor Mower