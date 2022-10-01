 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCRS seeking churches for AED donations

Opinion

The Madison Volunteer Rescue Squad wants to thank the Madison Eagle for the wonderful articles and for putting our pictures concerning the donations of Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) to the churches in Madison County. We have given 35 so far and will be donating more in October. Wayne Jones of the rescue squad wants to finish awarding these donations in October.

If your church has not received an AED or has not been called concerning a donation of one, please call Wayne Jones with the Madison Volunteer Rescue Squad at (540) 718-0464. We want to make sure we do not miss any churches in Madison County. Thanks for your help.

Linda Bazzle, MCRS

