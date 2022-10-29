MCRC endorses Martz

The three candidates for Madison County School Board deserve our scrutiny. The problem is nothing has been stated, publicly or privately, about Julius Williamson-- no campaign materials, media coverage or letters to the editor.

The same is true for Damon Myers though his few months on the school board have shown us the stuff of which he is made. His employment interview on March 19, 2022 was private. Press reports summarizing the credentials of the five applicants show that Mr. Myers, a builder, had no professional or practical credentials to support his appointment.

He stated at a recent forum that he could not find and has not read the duties of a school board member. Simply typing “duties of Virginia school board member” in a search engine produces Code of Virginia §22.1-71, et seq. Not rocket science, merely what any competent builder would do to find the Virginia Uniform Statewide Building Code. He has been on our payroll for seven months and doesn’t know the job requirements. A towering intellect is not required to serve but knowing what the job entails is basic. Mr. Myers is inept and has failed to demonstrate that he is the man to perform the critical work at hand.

On selecting new history textbooks, he failed twice to get it right. After he voted for adopting the offensive materials once, the Board Chair called for a “do-over” two days later to change her vote. Rather than follow the months of research done by Chris Wingate and Charlie Sheads and the comments of many Madisonians speaking in public for the first time, Mr. Myers, again voted in favor of texts that stated, for example, that American servicemen in Vietnam were murders and rapists.

Greg Martz, the third candidate, has been upfront about where he stands and what he would bring to the Board. He has been attending meetings, addressing audiences, and literally spoke with hundreds of voters at Taste of the Mountains.

He has worked in education for 24 years, currently teaches in Culpeper, and has served on a number of school-based committees, including curriculum and literacy. He has an intimate knowledge of public education from the inside. He knows what teachers need and how to attract and retain qualified people in Madison County.

Both of his children attend Madison schools. He has attended School Board meetings and can personally identify with other parents, knowing that Virginia Code §22.1-87 avails parents and guardians to judicial review of school board actions.

Greg would like to implement a community mentorship program, responding individually to children’s needs to dramatically improve test scores.

Greg supports an emphasis and expansion of agriculture and trade programs for students who prefer them to college.

He understands the importance of clear expectations, encouragement, reasonable boundaries for behavior, and consistent consequences when lines are crossed.

For these reasons, Greg Martz won the endorsement of the Madison County Republican Committee and needs to be elected along with Yesli Vega to serve Madison.

Jim Smith, Brightwood