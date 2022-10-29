 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Martz for school board

  • 0
Opinion

I am Greg Martz, and I am running for Madison County School Board. I have been a resident of Madison County for 36 of my 46 years and currently reside in Rochelle. I'm a 1993 graduate of Madison County High School and the first person in my family to attend and graduate from a four-year university. My roots in Madison date back before the lines were drawn to separate it from Culpeper County. I understand and respect the history and values of our community.

When my wife and I had decided to move our family back here three years ago it was based on the values and sense of community that strengthened us growing up here. We had tremendous faith in the ability of small schools and rural environment to aid our children to grow into strong adults. If not for the educators and coaches in my life; my experiences and examples would have been very limited. I now wish to help pay it forward.

I have been an educator for the past 23 years at Culpeper County High School. In that time I have had many other roles other that of a teacher. I have served as a football coach, strength and conditioning coordinator, sponsor of many clubs, Student Health Advisory Board, curriculum writing, Teacher Round Table representative to Superintendent, and CLC representative to improve literacy and mentor to new teachers. I have had an active role in many areas and served in multiple capacities. In our own community I have organized our Flag Football youth program the two previous years.

People are also reading…

I know that with my experience in these areas along with relationships I have here in Madison will guide me while being a servant. More importantly I am very conscious (as a parent whose children will be attending school in Madison) that the voice of the parents and their concerns are primary. This not a position I have considered lightly, there has been a lot of prayer and family discussions. I am asking you for your support and vote Martz for school board.

Greg Martz, Rochelle

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why not vote for Spanberger?

Why not vote for Spanberger?

I’ve heard Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate for the 7th Congressional District, which now happily includes Madison, speak several times. I’ve read about her approach to governing. I know what she thinks and has done about current issues. My only question is, why would anyone not vote for her?

No justification for this material

No justification for this material

I’ve heard Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate for the 7th Congressional District, which now happily includes Madison, speak several times. I’ve read about her approach to governing. I know what she thinks and has done about current issues. My only question is, why would anyone not vote for her?

Thankful for forum participation

Thankful for forum participation

On behalf of the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP, also representing Madison and Rappahannock counties, I would like to thank all those who participated in and attended—both in person and online—our education forum at the Madison County High School on September 26.

Be a hero to dogs young and old

Be a hero to dogs young and old

October means pumpkin spice lattes, fall temperatures and leaves turning color, but it’s also a chance to be a hero to a dog in need.

Shocked by readings

Shocked by readings

The Madison County School Board has removed or placed in review, numerous books that they deem as sexual/pornography in nature to include expl…

MESA here to help

MESA here to help

MESA has been in Madison County for 40 years, providing assistance to our community with food insecurity through its food pantry, vouchers for bill payment and purchases, and a thrift shop with clothing, household goods, and furniture.

RRCS celebrated

RRCS celebrated

The board and staff of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) wish to thank the 600 plus guests who attended our 50th Anniversary celebration at Rock Hill Farm on Sept. 29.

Signboard not a parking fix

Signboard not a parking fix

More than a year ago some citizens complained about vehicles parked on Main Street, blocking visibility for the driveway next to the gun store…

Smacks of censorship

Smacks of censorship

I have read notes taken during the recent school board meeting discussing instructional content policies. Apparently the discussion was widene…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert