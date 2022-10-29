I am Greg Martz, and I am running for Madison County School Board. I have been a resident of Madison County for 36 of my 46 years and currently reside in Rochelle. I'm a 1993 graduate of Madison County High School and the first person in my family to attend and graduate from a four-year university. My roots in Madison date back before the lines were drawn to separate it from Culpeper County. I understand and respect the history and values of our community.

When my wife and I had decided to move our family back here three years ago it was based on the values and sense of community that strengthened us growing up here. We had tremendous faith in the ability of small schools and rural environment to aid our children to grow into strong adults. If not for the educators and coaches in my life; my experiences and examples would have been very limited. I now wish to help pay it forward.

I have been an educator for the past 23 years at Culpeper County High School. In that time I have had many other roles other that of a teacher. I have served as a football coach, strength and conditioning coordinator, sponsor of many clubs, Student Health Advisory Board, curriculum writing, Teacher Round Table representative to Superintendent, and CLC representative to improve literacy and mentor to new teachers. I have had an active role in many areas and served in multiple capacities. In our own community I have organized our Flag Football youth program the two previous years.

I know that with my experience in these areas along with relationships I have here in Madison will guide me while being a servant. More importantly I am very conscious (as a parent whose children will be attending school in Madison) that the voice of the parents and their concerns are primary. This not a position I have considered lightly, there has been a lot of prayer and family discussions. I am asking you for your support and vote Martz for school board.

Greg Martz, Rochelle