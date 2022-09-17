Martz for school board

Recently I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Greg Martz. Greg is a candidate for the Madison County School Board. I was impressed with his short presentation of why he wants to be a school board member. His presentation was passionate, articulate and compelling. Greg grew up in Madison County and is a product of the Madison County School System. He has been an educator for 24 years, much of that time in the nearby Culpeper school system. Residing in Madison County, his desire is to “give back” to his home county. He is a husband, a father (his children are in Madison County schools) and acknowledges his Christian and conservative beliefs. In his classroom he says "the only personal pronouns are he and she.” He stated that it is a parental right to teach morality and religion, and should not to be delegated to state- run schools. It is the obligation and responsibility of parents to educate their children. He thinks there should be harmony between parents and teachers, including active involvement of both parties. Teachers should focus on the curriculum, with emphasis on preparing students to enter good career paths, to be ready for college and to be critically- thinking, contributing members of society. To that goal the school board is one level of interface between parents and teachers. If elected, Greg will bring his years as a parent, a teacher and a Madison County citizen to the board. He believes the school board should take the lead to establish policy for school wide discipline such that all teachers and students have effective and safe classrooms. Further, that the vocational and agriculture programs need expansion and enhancement, perhaps through a community mentorship program.