Many reasons to vote for Spanberger

There are many reasons to vote for Abigail Spanberger for Congress. Above all, she’s on the side of her constituents. A few examples. She supports: Social Security and Medicare. Cutting costs of prescriptions and the overall cost of living. Veterans and national security. (As the daughter of an Air Force officer, I witnessed firsthand U.S. support for democracy and freedom while growing up overseas. I am also 100% behind the Ukrainians’ courageous defense of their country from tyranny—and as a bulwark for a free Europe and our way of life here in the United States. My husband can also attest to its importance, having been stationed with the Army on the Eastern border of Germany during the Cold War.)