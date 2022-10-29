 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Many reasons to vote for Spanberger

Opinion

There are many reasons to vote for Abigail Spanberger for Congress. Above all, she’s on the side of her constituents. A few examples. She supports: Social Security and Medicare. Cutting costs of prescriptions and the overall cost of living. Veterans and national security. (As the daughter of an Air Force officer, I witnessed firsthand U.S. support for democracy and freedom while growing up overseas. I am also 100% behind the Ukrainians’ courageous defense of their country from tyranny—and as a bulwark for a free Europe and our way of life here in the United States. My husband can also attest to its importance, having been stationed with the Army on the Eastern border of Germany during the Cold War.)

I’ve seen a lot of “Farmers for Spanberger” signs as I drive Route 20 to medical appointments in Charlottesville. So I checked out her stance on this issue that is important to so many Madisonians. As the only Virginian serving on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, Spanberger works in Congress to make sure the voices of Virginia’s farmers are heard. She also helps to bring crop and livestock producers to the table on issues related to protecting Virginia’s natural resources. She is also focused on expanding market access, cutting burdensome regulations on the ag industry, and leveling the playing field for smaller producers. No wonder they endorse her.

I think you should, too. Vote to re-elect Abigail Spanberger. You’ll be glad you did.

Susanna Spencer, Duet

