Madison Pride

Madisonians take pride in our beautiful county.

Madison is a caring community. Our citizens respect rural values and go out of their way to help someone in need even a stranger.

We have a board of supervisors who love Madison and its rural values. Each supervisor works hard for the citizens. They go to endless meetings, are members of committees, study finances, and try to retain the rural values of our county. They have a difficult job but are willing to tackle every problem by putting in the time to do so. Every member on the board of supervisors after much consideration, does what he/she thinks is best for our county.

The same is true for the school board, school administrators, teachers, and support staff. Everyone of them do what they can to educate the students that go to Madison schools.

Our sheriff’s department faces difficult and often dangerous situations, but the sheriff and each deputy strive to try keep us safe.

The EMS has highly trained personnel to help the citizens of Madison when we face an emergency health situation.

Those who work in the county government and its offices want what’s best for Madison County.

Go to the post offices in Madison. What a treat it is to go there. It doesn’t matter that the lines might be long. Look at that as a way to meet others. The post office staff always greets customers with a smile and greeting and often each one goes out of his/her way to help us. I doubt this civility would happen in a suburban or city area.

We have a weekly newspaper, The Madison Eagle, that reports news accurately.

Madisonsonians certainly have a right to take pride in our county.

Eleanor Montgomery, Malvern