Who would steal a "Love Your Neighbor" sign? Within a week after I placed one at the end of my driveway, it disappeared. The second one was gone in a couple days. What type of person or persons would steal a sign like it? Did they like it so much that they had to have it for themselves? I hardly think so. Were they so offended by the message (Love Your Neighbor) that they wanted to be sure no one else saw it? I don't know; I only know they are gone. Does anyone know why someone would take these signs? This incident makes one worry about the state of our country.