 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Love your neighbor?

  • 0
Opinion

Who would steal a "Love Your Neighbor" sign? Within a week after I placed one at the end of my driveway, it disappeared. The second one was gone in a couple days. What type of person or persons would steal a sign like it? Did they like it so much that they had to have it for themselves? I hardly think so. Were they so offended by the message (Love Your Neighbor) that they wanted to be sure no one else saw it? I don't know; I only know they are gone. Does anyone know why someone would take these signs? This incident makes one worry about the state of our country.

Jean Durham Busboso, Locust Dale

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote forward, not backward

Vote forward, not backward

Yet another man, a Minnesota congressman, has been speaking out on the need to ban abortion. Something about freedom of choice resulting in ma…

Martz for school board

Martz for school board

Recently I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Greg Martz. Greg is a candidate for the Madison County School Board. I was impressed wit…

On the upcoming elections

On the upcoming elections

I never thought that I was the brightest bulb in the pack, never the advanced placement student, but I always had some commonsense and I did l…

Election season is upon us

Election season is upon us

Election season is upon us here in Virginia with early in person voting beginning on Friday, Sept. 23. We have choices to make at the national…

Taste of the Mountains thank you

The Madison Chamber of Commerce and Madison County Tourism would like to thank all who came out and supported the 28th Taste of the Mountains …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert