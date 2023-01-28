Local library a treasure

The Madison County Library is a treasure. First of all, it’s a pleasure to go into the library and to be greeted with a smile and a friendly greeting from the staff. It’s enjoyable to see the colorful displays which make the library an inviting environment.

Need a book? Fiction, non-fiction, cookbook, etc.? Our library is sure to have a book that meets your fancy.

Maybe you want to build your own library. Go upstairs where you can find used books and audio books in good condition for a bargain price.

Did you know the library also has movies and audio books? Want information about genealogy and history? Head to the library.

The Madison Library provides opportunities for children. The Madison Library has a Story Hour. Bring your child/children to the library for an enjoyable reading time. The library also visits Head Start classrooms and the Madison Learning Center. As well, the library has a summer reading program.

Interested in robotics? Go to the library every Thursday in March.

Need a meeting room? The library also offers meeting rooms, and several times a week Bonnie Utz, Library Director, and staff member, Fran Roebuck, will notarize documents for you.

The library staff and the Friends of the Library realize the some cannot access the internet at their homes; therefore, the library has computers where people can research, or they can apply for jobs. The library makes applying for a job easy because it has programs set up that help people to apply for jobs and to write a resume.

Want to send a FAX? Need to make copies? The library provides for a nominal fee the ability for you to do so.

Finally, on March 4th from 3-4, the Madison Library is sponsoring a Freedom Song Program. The program will have music from field, railroad, ragtime, rock ‘n roll, rhythm and blues, and Aretha Franklin.

Be sure to visit the library. I’m sure you’ll be glad you did!

Eleanor Montgomery, Malvern