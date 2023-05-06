Thank you for the recent opportunity to speak to the Madison Women's Club about Madison Learning Center, Inc (MLC). I appreciate their interest in MLC and what it has to offer to families in our community. MLC is a nonprofit, fully licensed center offering early childhood education and child care to children up to the age of 12. MLC is a standalone child care center, relying on tuition, donations and grants to provide the funds to pay the staff, maintain the building that was deeded to MLC by the Culpeper Wellness Foundation in December 2019 and pay bills such as utilities, insurance and supplies. As a nonprofit we do not pay income taxes, but do pay county property taxes on the building and contents.