Learn from the mistake of 2016

I can understand why our nation chose to use atomic weapons to end WWII. I can imagine there may have been better ways to achieve the same end by demonstrating the new weapons in vitro rather than in vivo: offshore somewhere rather than in crowded cities; but the choice was made and the war ended. I remain convinced that reasonable people made that decision.

I wish I could be shown why destroying the idea of democracy can similarly be justified. I know it’s true that not everyone is capable of understanding the pressures of reality, but I do not believe that number is so high that the people ought, therefore, to be taken out of the process of determining how or by whom they are to be governed.

I also know that only a minority of our elected officials wish to see our Constitutional government abolished, but I cannot deny that they all exist in the Republican Party. If that minority were not also composed of a few hare-brained individuals, I would feel that the GOP itself ought to be held accountable. Fortunately, the idea of self-government is stronger than the far-afield rantings of those anti-Americans. We the people, including the majority of Republicans, can easily see that the ideas embraced in our Constitution remain imperfectly instituted, but that our governing document in itself contains the makings of its own improvement. Slavery was once constitutionally approved, and no longer is.

This nation has lived through several major foreign wars, through many economic ups-and-downs, and even through a great Civil War. I believe with all my heart that it can also learn from the mistake it made in 2016, and will never again elect or even nominate another dunce to serve as the President of the United States.

I understand that many will disagree with my characterization of our most recent ex-president. That’s to be expected, and certainly I may be wrong. In any case, I pray that the Republican Party will never again let itself be led by the likes of him. And because I honestly believe in the good sense of mainstream Republicans, I know that this wish of mine will be fulfilled.

Frank Dixon, Criglersville