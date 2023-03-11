Related to this story

Most Popular

Put this subject to bed

Put this subject to bed

Ms. Brooks, the author of the Feb. 16 article titled “Madison Book Ban Raises Ire” is one-sided reporting. How ironic my comments at the meeti…

The importance of books

The importance of books

I would like to commend the students who have spoken up to protest book banning at our high school. Some have mentioned their experiences read…

Removing parental choice

Removing parental choice

Mr. Wingate argues that the sole purpose of his book banning policy is to protect students from sexually explicit material.  I argue that if t…

Climate change or Trump a hoax?

Climate change or Trump a hoax?

A couple of months ago, November 15, 2022, ex-White House resident Donald Trump said on national TV that climate change consists of oceans ris…