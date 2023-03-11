School board member Christopher Wingate claims that the recent ban of 21 books from the Madison County High School library is about promoting parental rights and protecting children from obscene, pornographic content.

It is impossible to take his claims seriously, for four reasons.

First – students are not required to check out library books, almost no one checked out these particular books, and the library already provided parents a mechanism to prevent their teenagers from acquiring sexually explicit material. Removing these books therefore “solved” a non-existent problem and eliminated parental choice by substituting a government ban for parents’ judgment. Contrary to Mr. Wingate’s assumption, not all parents have the time and financial means to procure these books from alternate sources.

Second – these books were banned based on isolated passages taken out of context, without any regard for their overall content and literary merit. This is an absurd standard. It prohibits not only books whose primary goal is to be sexually provocative but also books that address sexual themes as part of more complex, thought-provoking, and compelling stories, including stories about the human spirit’s ability to transcend tragic circumstances. Actual Madison County students – not nameless “elites” – have informed the school board that they found these banned books enriching and life-affirming.

Third – Mr. Wingate is not applying his “no sexually explicit content is ever allowed” standard consistently. If he were, then he would need to ban the Bible and a wide swath of the Western canon of literature. Instead, his ban targets work by people of color, women who challenge patriarchy, people who identify as LGBTQ+, and people with imaginations vivid enough to conjure different worlds. In other words, he is selectively silencing viewpoints that don’t fit neatly into a White, straight, male-dominated, Christian nationalist worldview.

Fourth – sexually explicit content isn’t Mr. Wingate’s only pretext for banning books. Last year he banned 13 works from the high school curriculum, primarily based on his political opinion that they “showed insufficient love of country.”

Those works included the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in Texas vs. Johnson, which held that flag burning was constitutionally protected speech. Prohibiting public schools from teaching US law because a school board member disagrees with it is indefensible.

Mr. Wingate also banned Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech opposing the Vietnam War and James Baldwin’s powerful essay, “My Dungeon Shook.” Where Mr. Wingate sees a lack of patriotism, many others see men who loved this country so deeply that they challenged it, in the most eloquent terms, to better uphold its founding ideals.

What all the banned works have in common is that they address topics of current relevance about which reasonable people can have different views. Why not let our teenagers – who are on the cusp of voting, joining the military, and living independent lives – read those texts, debate the ideas they contain, and form their own opinions? People who truly oppose indoctrinating students with particular political beliefs should embrace that approach.

Adrianne Threatt, Syria