To my fellow Madison County citizens, we are beginning another state election cycle. Many are aware that the political maps were redrawn, but were you aware that Madison is now in the 28th District for State Senator? Under the former political maps, Emmett Hanger was our State Senator in the 24th District.

There will be a “firehouse primary” on Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to select our nominee. This primary will be held at the Reformation Lutheran Church (the old REC building), 601 Madison Road in Culpeper. There are two candidates who are seeking the Republican nomination – Bryce Reeves and Mike Allers. Take the time now to research and find out what they stand for and what they can bring to the table for the citizens in the 28th District. If you have the opportunity to meet and talk with each candidate, I strongly urge you to do so. I encourage each citizen to learn all you can so you can make an informed decision on May 6 (remember, it is a Saturday). Oh, and don’t forget to bring your photo ID with you as it will be needed to cast your vote.

Robin Brown, Madison