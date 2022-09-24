Election season is upon us here in Virginia with early in person voting beginning on Friday, Sept. 23. We have choices to make at the national (for U.S. Representative) and local (for school board) levels. Yesli Vega is challenging Abigail Spanberger (the incumbent) to represent us in the newly reconfigured 7th District. Yes Madison County voters, we are now in the 7th District. I want someone who will support and be a voice for our individual liberties (freedom of speech, religion, assembly, and yes, our gun rights under the 2nd Amendment) which are the foundation of our Constitutional Republic, who will support election integrity and reform, who will support law enforcement, and who will focus on returning our educational system to a world-class system. I am supporting Yesli Vega because I believe she will be that person as she represents the citizens of the 7th District.