Election integrity revisited

Last month I penned a letter to the Eagle titled Election Integrity. I asked questions concerning the legitimacy of our recent national elections. Since then, Virginia Attorney General Miyares has appointed a 20-person team to better insure the legitimacy of Virginia elections. He stated that “It should be easy to vote and hard to cheat," and that,” the Election Integrity Unit will work to help to restore confidence in our democratic process in the Commonwealth.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has said “Election fraud is notoriously difficult to detect, investigate, and prosecute. In many ways, voting is based on the honor system, and relatively few safeguards are in place to prevent fraud. While most people are honest and law-abiding, there are individuals who purposefully exploit vulnerabilities in the election system in order to manipulate the outcome of elections or impose their will on other voters, in violation of the principle of “one citizen, one vote”.

In response to my letter, two letters were written denouncing my comments concerning voter fraud. Both letters were well written, verbose with a high level of indignant outrage that anyone would question the authenticity of the recent Presidential election. I don’t believe historically Madison County elections have been impacted by fraudulent voters, but my rejoinder to the writers is to quote Shakespeare's Hamlet: "Methinks the lady doth protest too much". I do believe it is our duty to vote and be vigilant to aid our electoral board in keeping the one citizen, one vote principal.

As a conservative and Republican. I believe that fraudulent voting may have affected the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election. I am aware that my Democratic friends and family members disagree. It is what it is, Joe Biden is President and Abigail Spanberger is our Representative. I would like to ask, are you better off now than two years ago? How satisfied are you with the economy? Do you like the highest levels of inflation in over 40 years? How are your 401K and other investments doing? What do you think about our country’s illegal immigration? Do you agree with the Administration’s handling of foreign crises? The slipshod withdrawal from Afghanistan? The Ukraine / Russian debacle? The loss of energy independence due to mismanagement of oil and gas reserves? I could go on, but it is difficult to cite anything that is better now than before. Representative Spanberger has supported Biden legislation in all House votes.

I strongly urge each of you to vote. Vote for Yesli Vega, replace Abigail Spanberger and the failing policies of the Biden Administration. Yesli pledges to hold firm to the principals that made America Great. As a child of immigrants Yesli has experienced “first hand”, “the Great American Dream”. Yesli desires only the best for America.

Bob Hill, Etlan