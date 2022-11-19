 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Election delivered one gigantic surprise

  • 0
Opinion

The recent election delivered at least one gigantic surprise. The strategy of the Saudi Arabians to assist the Republican Party by cutting production and thereby raising the price of gasoline and other oil-derived products, did not work. They clearly wished to fan the fires of inflation and thereby assist the Republicans who had made inflation their major argument against their opponents. It didn’t work, and as I said, that was a great surprise.

Is it possible, the American people have started thinking outside temporary economic bubbles?

Frank Dixon, Criglersville

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dismayed by results

Dismayed by results

I am sad and dismayed that Yesli Vega lost. Far, far superior to Ms. Spamburger. I am heartened that Greg Martz won the school board seat.

"Offensive" text?

"Offensive" text?

Did anyone notice that two letters to the editor from Jim Smith and Donald Davis, published on Oct. 27, were almost identical, word for word, paragraph by paragraph?

Parade Dec. 2

Parade Dec. 2

Madison Tourism along with the Madison Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Christmas Parade.

110322-mad-lte-Wingate_merged

110322-mad-lte-Wingate_merged

At recent school board meetings and in the paper, some Madison citizens have made the astonishing decision to defend sexually obscene content in schools.

MESA here to help

MESA here to help

MESA has been in Madison County for 40 years, providing assistance to our community with food insecurity through its food pantry, vouchers for bill payment and purchases, and a thrift shop with clothing, household goods, and furniture.

Eagle to not print next week

We were recently alerted that due to the Thanksgiving holiday, we will not print next week. This is a change from years’ past, but rest assure…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert