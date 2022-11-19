Election delivered one gigantic surprise

The recent election delivered at least one gigantic surprise. The strategy of the Saudi Arabians to assist the Republican Party by cutting production and thereby raising the price of gasoline and other oil-derived products, did not work. They clearly wished to fan the fires of inflation and thereby assist the Republicans who had made inflation their major argument against their opponents. It didn’t work, and as I said, that was a great surprise.
Is it possible, the American people have started thinking outside temporary economic bubbles?
Frank Dixon, Criglersville
