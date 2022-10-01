Election about values

The election of 2022 is about many things, yet really only one – values. What do we in Madison hold dear? What do we want our lives to be like and what type of government should serve us?

Yesli Vega is the Republican candidate for our newly-drawn 7th Congressional District, of which Madison is one of the ten counties that she would represent if elected. When one looks at the voting history of Madison, the values most reflected are traditional. They consist of the Declaration of Independence (“The Promise”) and the Constitution (“The Fulfillment”) in its original form (plus amendments), with the rule of law being as equal as humanly possible. Family, faith, community, and individual rights dominate in Madison.

Like so many Madisonians, Yesli Vega understands service (in law enforcement and elective office). There are needs in Madison – but here there are an incredible number of people who “step up to the plate”. Mrs. Vega learned the importance of doing from her parents who legally came to America from El Salvador to escape the civil war and socialism, when she moved here and friends and family were killed or wounded by gang violence, and from her experiences in South Korea – next door to one of the most horrific communist countries on the globe – North Korea.

She also learned the invaluable lessons “of hard work, faith in God, and love for the greatest country on His green earth.”

For those who value freedom, faith, family, God-given rights, and what for 250 years Americans have enjoyed, a look at Ms. Vega’s website (https://yeslivega.com) tells a large part of her story, her issues and her goals. Her site begins with these words about the ten issues discussed: “The Constitution…-With our liberties being infringed upon every day, the wisdom of our Founding Fathers has never been more needed.”

She begins with the First Amendment focusing on freedom of speech and freedom of religion. Her belief in the Second Amendment, the right to keep and bear arms, is a constitutional right and something she “will never waiver on.”

The overreach of the federal government (orchestrated by Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Abigail Spanberger) into areas properly belonging to the states - the subject of the Tenth Amendment - is an area she discusses in the context of various issues – from life and liberty and the pursuit of happiness into some of the fundamentals of the need for support of and strength in our law enforcement (safety), the issue of border security and its attendant results of human trafficking, the smuggling of illicit drugs that are devastating young generations.

Inflation, education, economy in all its manifestations, election reform, healthcare, and competent foreign policy are other areas she addresses.

Please think of your values, of what you want life and government to be like, review her website, and consider voting for Yesli Vega for US Congress between now and Nov. 8!

Kim Smith, Brightwood