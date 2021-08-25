Eagle bids farewell to Main Street

In early February, we reported that our building was for sale. When Berkshire Hathaway (BH) sold its newspapers in the spring of 2020 to Lee Enterprises, BH remained the owner of the real estate, including our Madison Blue building on Main Street. They have since sold several buildings, including most recently, ours. The time has now come to move.

As of Aug. 31, our time in this office will come to an end and our nearly 58-year history here will be but a blip in the building’s 220-year history. We wish the next tenants well and hope they’ll be good stewards of the building. Maybe they’ll even embrace the Madison Blue.

As for us, we’re going remote. Like so many others since the start of this pandemic, we’re shedding our physical space for a more flexible one. We’ll still be out in the community covering all the news Madison has to offer; that isn’t going to change. Other things that won’t change are our phone number (540) 948-5121 and our mailing address, P.O. Box 325, Madison, VA 22727. Our paper will still go to print on Tuesday afternoons and be in boxes on Thursdays. Cindy Anderson in Orange will still be the go-to for subscription and delivery related questions and can be reached at (540) 672-1266 or canderson@orangenews.com. For advertising, contact Jennifer Jenkins at (540) 223-2461 or jjenkins@orangenews.com. For news-related items, continue to contact us either by phone or email at gbrooks@madison-news.com or news@madison-news.com.