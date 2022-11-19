Dismayed by results

I am sad and dismayed that Yesli Vega lost. Far, far superior to Ms. Spamburger. I am heartened that Greg Martz won the school board seat.
I think that our election laws must be changed. Too much early voting (look what happened in Pennsylvania with the Fetterman victory); too much "ballot harvesting;" too much late voting with past due postage cancellations; and unsecured, outside ballot boxes. I've said my piece, and I do hope Florida Governor Ron DeSantis runs for the presidency of this country.
Joe May, Etlan
